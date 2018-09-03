Pertamina Boss Fails to Respond KPK Summons

Jakarta: Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawari failed to answer a summons from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday, September 3, 2018.



"She was summoned as a witness in the Riau-I power plant graft case," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters.

Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.Nicke was appointed as Pertamina president director in the end of last month. She served as PLN strategic procurement director in 2014-2017.(WAH)