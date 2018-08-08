Prabowo Holds Closed Meeting with Salim Segaf

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday held a closed meeting with PKS Advisory Council head Salim Segaf al-Jufri.



"Pak Prabowo wants to meet with Habib Salim," said Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani in Jakarta earlier today.

Prabowo reportedly will announce his vice presidential candidate tonight. He then will officially file his candidacy later this week."We will annnounce the decision on (Wednesday night)," Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon told reporters last night.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)