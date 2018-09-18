En
Jokowi Issues Decree on Sandiaga's Resignation

Jokowi Opens 1st Permabudhi National Congress

TNI, Polri Reiterate Neutrality in 2019 Elections

Jokowi's Coalition Ready to Recruit Soetrisno Bachir

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    18 September 2018 14:58 WIB
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MEdcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the opening ceremony of the 1st Indonesian Buddhist Groups Association (Permabudhi) National Congress at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Tueesday. 

In his speech, Jokowi encouraged all Indonesians to promote the country's diversity. Besides that, he said all groups should protect the country's unity.

"Unity, harmony and fraternity are the biggest assets of our nation," Jokowi said.

The opening ceremony was attended by hundreds of Permabudhi members. The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Permabudhi chairman Arief Harsono, Pancasila Ideology Education Agency steering council head Megawati Soekarnoputri and State Secretary Minister Pratikno.

"We hope that Bapak Joko Widodo can lead the country for the next five years," the Permabudhi leader said.


(WAH)

