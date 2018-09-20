Airlangga Could be Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Plant Graft Case: KPK

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Agus Rahardjo on Thursday said the anti-corruption watchdog could probe Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartanto as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau I power plant.



"Our investigators will study their findings. They may question more witnesses," the KPK leader said.

"It is their prerogative. It is not my authority," he added.Last month, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the meantime, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state electricity company PLN.KPK has summoned a number of Golkar politicians in the past few weeks. The agency probed Golkar Party Faction head Melchias Marcus Mekeng.(WAH)