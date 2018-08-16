Jokowi Gives State of the Nation Address before Independence Day

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered Thursday his annual state of the nation address to hundreds of members of the parliament.



"Indonesian people will commemorate the 73th anniversary of Independence Day. It's time to recall the spirit of national unity cultivated by our founding fathers, pioneers and heroes," said Jokowi at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Jokowi said the government has completed various infrastructure projects across the country. He added his administration has accelerated development programs in outer islands."After 73 years of freedom, we need to continue the spirit of our freedom fighters," Jokowi added.Jokowi believes improving good governance could increase public trust. He is committed to hear complaints and advice from all groups.Indonesia's Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 17. President's state of the nation address is usually given on August 16.(WAH)