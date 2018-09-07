Kalla Receives Muhammadiyah Youth Head

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Muhammadiyah Youth chairman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak at his office on Friday, September 7, 2018.



"He has agreed to open the Muhammadiyah Youth Congress in Yogyakarta on November 24-28," Dahnil said.

The organization also has invited incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto to give remarks. It will ask the two presidential candidates to explain their campaign platforms."They will explain their campaign platforms in front of five thousand members of Muhammadiyah Youth," he said.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)