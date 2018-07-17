PKS Founder Registered as PDI Perjuangan Legislative Candidate

Jakarta: One of the PKS founders Yusuf Supendi has joined PDI Perjuangan to run in the 2019 legislative election.



"I had some issues with PKS some time ago. I then joined Hanura Party in 2014," he said.

"I have carefully studied PDI Perjuangan. I have made up my mind," he added.The country will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of legislative candidates tonight.He was accepted as PDI Perjuangan member earlier this month. He was placed in West Java V electoral district in the upcoming legislative election.(WAH)