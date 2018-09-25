Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed seven thousand land certificates during a ceremony at Pakansari stadium in Bogor regency on Tuesday.



"We have certified around 46 million plots. We have yet to certify the remaining 80 million plots," Jokowi said.

He is optimistic that the remaining plots could be certified in the next few years. He repeatedly instructed the Land and Spactial Planning Ministry to issue more land certificates."How can we achieve the target? Pak Menteri (Land And Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil) must find the solution," he added."We want to issue nine million land certificates next year. We have to work hard," he added.He recently ordered Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to finalize the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on Agrarian Reform. He believes that the new Perpres could prevent land disputes.(WAH)