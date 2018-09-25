En
Burger

Most Popular

Bawaslu Launches 2019 Electoral Risk Index

Bawaslu Launches 2019 Electoral Risk Index

New Bakamla Head Picked

New Bakamla Head Picked

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    25 September 2018 13:53 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Daviq Umar Faruq)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed seven thousand land certificates during a ceremony at Pakansari stadium in Bogor regency on Tuesday.

"We have certified around 46 million plots. We have yet to certify the remaining 80 million plots," Jokowi said.

Baca juga
He is optimistic that the remaining plots could be certified in the next few years. He repeatedly instructed the Land and Spactial Planning Ministry to issue more land certificates. 

"How can we achieve the target? Pak Menteri (Land And Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil) must find the solution," he added.

"We want to issue nine million land certificates next year. We have to work hard," he added.

He recently ordered Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to finalize the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on Agrarian Reform. He believes that the new Perpres could prevent land disputes.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1556 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv