Indonesia Completes Preparation to Host Asian Games

Indonesians Urged to Follow Hajj Rules

Indonesia Completes Preparation to Host Asian Games

Desi Angriani    •    03 Agustus 2018 13:21 WIB
sport (en)
En National (En)
Indonesia Completes Preparation to Host Asian Games
Indonesia will host the multi-sport event from August 18-September 2 (Photo:Medcom/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has completed all venues and facilities to hold the 2018 Asian Games.

"We are planning the final review. Indonesia is ready to hold the Asian Games," said Vice President Jusuf Kalla at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 3, 2018.

The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include It will include 462 events in 40 sports.

According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.

Indonesia will send around 350 athletes for the multi-sport event. The country will welcome more than 16 thousand athletes and officials from other Asian countries.


(WAH)

