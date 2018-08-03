Indonesia Completes Preparation to Host Asian Games

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has completed all venues and facilities to hold the 2018 Asian Games.
"We are planning the final review. Indonesia is ready to hold the Asian Games," said Vice President Jusuf Kalla at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes the 2018 Asian Games could boost Indonesia's economic growth.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
The Jakarta provincial administration will offer tourism packages to entertain Asian Games athletes, an official said Friday.
The Environment and Forestry Ministry has ensured that forest fires will not disturb the upcoming Asian Games.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has prepared various programs to deradicalize Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) supporters.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the sidewalks on Sudirman street in South Jakarta on Thursday.
PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Thursday confirmed his party will hold a national work meeting next week.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition parties are still formulating the incumbent's campaign platform for t…
Gerindra Party politician M Taufik has revealed the party's chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his running mate pick next …
Chief of Mission Commissioner General Syafruddin is ready to announce 350 Indonesian athletes that will compete in the 2018 Asian …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday held a Dhikr event to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia's In…
PDI Perjuangan fully supports a proposed meeting between President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Gerindra Party chairman …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has detected at least seven ex-corruption convicts who registered as House of Representativ…