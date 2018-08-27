Indonesia Wins 8 Pencak Silat Golds on Day 9 of Asian Games

Jakarta: Indonesian pencak silat athletes today grabbed eight gold medals after winning all events on day nine of the 18th Asian Games.



Starting the country's perfect streak, Puspa Arumsari won the women's seni single event. Not long afterward, Yola Primadona Jampil and Hendy won the men's seni double event.

Before noon, Nunu Nugraha, Asep Yuldani and Anggi Faisal Mubarok scored the highest points in the men's seni team event. They defeated the other six teams in the competition.After the break, Aji Bangkit Pamungkas had a convincing victory in the men's 85kg to 90kg event. He defeated Singapore's Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin in the final round.Around thirty minutes later, Komang Harik Adi Putra won the men's 65kg to 70kg event. After that, Iqbal Chandra Pratama won the men's 60kg to 65kg event.Near the end of the session, Sarah Tria Monita won the women's 55kg to 60kg event. Completing the eight-gold sweep, Abdul Malik won the men's 50kg to 55kg event.Indonesia currently is fourth at the medal table with 20 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 27 bronze medals.(WAH)