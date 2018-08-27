En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia Wins 8 Pencak Silat Golds on Day 9 of Asian Games

   •    27 Agustus 2018 18:30 WIB
sport (en)
En National (En)
Indonesia Wins 8 Pencak Silat Golds on Day 9 of Asian Games
Abdul Malik (Photo:Medcom/Kautsar Halim)

Jakarta: Indonesian pencak silat athletes today grabbed eight gold medals after winning all events on day nine of the 18th Asian Games.

Starting the country's perfect streak, Puspa Arumsari won the women's seni single event. Not long afterward, Yola Primadona Jampil and Hendy won the men's seni double event. 

Baca juga
Before noon, Nunu Nugraha, Asep Yuldani and Anggi Faisal Mubarok  scored the highest points in the men's seni team event. They defeated the other six teams in the competition.

After the break, Aji Bangkit Pamungkas had a convincing victory in the men's 85kg to 90kg event. He defeated Singapore's Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin in the final round.

Around thirty minutes later, Komang Harik Adi Putra won the men's 65kg to 70kg event. After that, Iqbal Chandra Pratama won the men's 60kg to 65kg event. 

Near the end of the session, Sarah Tria Monita won the women's 55kg to 60kg event. Completing the eight-gold sweep, Abdul Malik won the men's 50kg to 55kg event.

Indonesia currently is fourth at the medal table with 20 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 27 bronze medals.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0423 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv