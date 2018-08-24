Idrus Steps Down from Golkar Party's Central Executive Board

Jakarta: Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto confirmed today former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham has resigned as the party's central executive board member.



"We fully appreciate his decision," Airlangga said.

Earlier today, Idrus submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. According to reports, he was recently named as a new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant."I have received the (investigation warranty)," Idrus said.Last month, KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.Idrus has denied any involvements in the graft case. He has been summoned as a witness several times in the past few weeks.(WAH)