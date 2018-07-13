SBY says Democratic Party Won't be Neutral in Presidential Election

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) has revealed his party is considering three options ahead of the upcoming presidential election.



"First, Democratic Party may endorse President Joko Widodo. Second, Democratic Party may endorse Prabowo Subianto," said the former president on his official YouTube account on Friday, July 13, 2018.

"If we can create the third coalition, we can endorse another candidate outside Jokowi and Prabowo," he added.The Democratic Party was neutral in the previous presidential election. It didn't join either the Great Indonesia Coalition or Red White Coalition.At the time, Jokowi's Great Indonesia Coalition consisted of PDI Perjuangan, NasDem, PKB, and Hanura. On the other hand, Prabowo's Red White Coalition consisted of Gerindra, Golkar, PAN, PKS, and PPP.The country will hold the next presidential election in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.(WAH)