Jokowi Visits Natuna, Observes Military Exercise

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Natuna regency, Riau Islands province on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani as well as Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
Indonesian Military commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has received Australian Army chief Lieutenant General Angus Campbell.
President Joko Widodo inaugurated Air Marshal Hadi Tjahajanto as Air Force commander at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Wed…
President Joko Widodo has selected Defence Ministry inspector general Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto as the new Air Force commander.
National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has committed to prevent radical mass organizations.
Indonesian President Joko Widdodo (Jokowi) will announce Indonesian Air Force commander candidate soon.
The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has received an apology from the Australian Defence F…
Indonesian Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu will meet with Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne.
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne has revealed that Indonesia raised concerns over some teaching materials at an army langu…
The National Armed Forces spokesman Major General Wuryanto has confirmed that Indonesia has suspended military cooperation with Au…
Several British companies take part in Indo Defence 2016. They showcase their defence technology in the exhibition.
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
The House of Representatives has postponed the election bill deliberation until next week.
The Indonesian Army is still investigating an incident involving a malfunctioned cannon during a joint military exercise in Tanjun…
President Joko "Jokowi" met with a number of interfaith leaders at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, May…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has criticized parole for corruption convict and former public prosecutor Urip Tri Gun…
Interfaith leaders met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators have questioned former religion affairs deputy minister Nassarudin Umar as a…
Non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahja Purnama's supporters have gathered in front of Police Mobile Brigad…
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10,…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.