Jokowi Visits Natuna, Observes Military Exercise

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    19 Mei 2017 13:14 WIB
Jokowi Visits Natuna, Observes Military Exercise
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Natuna regency, Riau Islands province on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani as well as Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Jokowi was also accompanied by Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal Tito Hendardi, Secret Service commander Major General Suhartono as well as Presidential Special Staff Diaz Hendropriyono.

The former Jakarta governor will observe a military exrcise of the Quick Response Team (PPRC) of the National Armed Forces (TNI).

The PDIP politician will fly back to Jakarta this evening.


(WAH)

