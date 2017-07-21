Jokowi Attends PPP Meeting, Mentions Election Law

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the second United Development Party (PPP) National Working Meeting at Hotel Mercure in Ancol, North Jakarta on Friday, July 21,2019.
Jokowi during his speech appreciated the House of Representatives for passing the General Election Law.
President traveled to Southwest Sumba regency, West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the 71st anniversary ceremony for the National Police at the National Monument in Cen…
President Joko Widodo left for Turkey and Germany for a state visit. A number of bilateral agendas will be discussed between Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep has been reported to police for allegedly spreading h…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Europe on Wednesday morning.
Istana Kepresidenan Bogor tidak hanya dipilih Presiden Joko Widodo sebagai lokasi kediaman sementara, tapi juga tempat untuk menja…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed former United States president Barack Obama at Bogor Palace on Friday.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednes…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Tasikmalaya, West Java on Friday, June 9, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" met with a number of interfaith leaders at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, May…
The United Development Party (PPP) has officially endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for the 2019 presidential elec…
The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.
The Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday sentenced former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah to a six and half year jail term…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.
Two defendants in the electronic identitity card (E-KTP) graft case was sentenced by the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday…
KPK was named the Golkar Party lawmaker as the fifth suspect in the graft case.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesian Regency Administrations Association (APKASI) National Working Mee…
The government expects the 20 percent presidential threshold in the election law, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on…
The government will disband any anti-Pancasila mass organization, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday.