Jokowi Attends PPP Meeting, Mentions Election Law

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the second United Development Party (PPP) National Working Meeting at Hotel Mercure in Ancol, North Jakarta on Friday, July 21,2019.



Jokowi during his speech appreciated the House of Representatives for passing the General Election Law.

"The decision is welcomed by the government," he said.The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017."Option A is decided to be agreed," the House of Representatives Setya Novanto said.Option A includes a 20 percent presidential threshold, a four percent parliamentary threshold, an open electoral system, a 3-10 district magnitude and a pure Sainte-Lauge vote-to-seat conversion formula.Option B includes a 0 percent presidential threshold, a four percent parliamentary threshold, an open electoral siystem, a 3-10 district magnitude and a Hare vote-to-seat conversion forrmula.Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS and PAN, all of them are supporters of Option B, walked out from the plenary meeting.(WAH)