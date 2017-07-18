Cargo Plane Sildes Off Runway in Wamena

Metrotvnews.com, Jayapura: A TRI MG Asia Airline cargo plane slid off a runwayy during a landing at Wamena airport in Wamena, Papua on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.



The plane departed from Timika airport around noon. The plane arrived in Wamena airport around 12.30 PM Eastern Indonesia Time.

"There are no reports of casualties" the Jayawijaya Resort Police head Adjunct Senior Commissioner Yan Reba in Jayapura, Papua in the afternoon.The plane's evacuation process is still ongoing. The plane's registration code is PK-YGG.(WAH)