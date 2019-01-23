En
Indonesia Raises Palestinian Issue at UN Security Council

Jokowi Receives Clerics from Banten

Palestine Has Rights to Become UN Full Member: FM Retno

Police to Secure Ahok Release

Ferdian Ananda    •    23 Januari 2019 17:00 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Police to Secure Ahok Release
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo (Photo:Medcom.ic/Krispen)

Jakarta: The National Police is preparing its personnel to secure the release of former Jakarta governor and blasphemy convict Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.

"We will anticipate all risks," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo told reporters on Wednesday, January 23, 2018.

The government earlier confirmed that Ahok will become a free man tomorrow. His lawyer Teguh Samudera recently said that Ahok will host a talk show and run oil business after his release.

Ahok was convicted of committing blasphemy in 2016. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

"Depok Police and Mobile Brigade Unit will secure the location," he said.


(WAH)

