KPK Probes Meikarta Graft Case Suspects

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has started to questioned a number of suspects in an alleged graft case related to the permits for the Meikarta property project.



"The suspects in an alleged graft case regarding the Meikarta project permit will start to be questioned today," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Monday.

"They will be questioned as witnesses for the other suspects," he added.On October 14-15, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested the Golkar Party politician, Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.According to reports, Billy Sindoro and three of his subordinates allegedly bribed Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officials. In retun, the Bekasi administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project.The other Bekasi officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi. Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen.(WAH)