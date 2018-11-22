Ma'ruf Amin Praises Raja Ampat's Tourism Sector

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to open the 4th Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) National Working Meeting in Raja Ampat regency.



"I walked around Raja Ampat before attending the 4th MUI National Working Meeting," the non-active MUI chairman told reporters on Thursday.

"We hope that the Raja Ampat regency administration, the West Papua provincial administration and the central government could develop the potential tourist destination," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) said.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. They also have recruited a number of influential figures as their campaign team members.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)