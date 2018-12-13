KPK Detains Cianjur Regent

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained Cianjur Regent Irvan Rivano Muchtar for alleged graft in relation to the allocation of Special Allocation Funds (DAK) in the regency in the 2018 fiscal year.



Early this week, the anti-corruption watchdog conducted a sting operation in Cianjur Regency. Besides Irvan, the agency also named Cianjur Education Agency head Cecep Sobandi, Cianjur Education Agency's junior high school division head Rosidin and Irvan's brother-in-law Tubagus Cepy Sethiady as suspects.

"They will be detained for the next 20 days," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said here on Thursday.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier urged related officials to prevent corrupt practices in local levels. The agency also asked the government to implement recommendations from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC)."We consider the revision of the Law on Corruption Eradication as a very urgent issue," KPK chairman Agus Rahardo told reporters few weeks ago.(WAH)