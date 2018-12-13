KPK Detains Cianjur Regent

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained Cianjur Regent Irvan Rivano Muchtar for alleged graft in relation to the allocation of Special Allocation Funds (DAK) in the regency in the 2018 fiscal year.
Early this week, the anti-corruption watchdog conducted a sting operation in Cianjur Regency. Besides Irvan, the agency also named Cianjur Education Agency head Cecep Sobandi, Cianjur Education Agency's junior high school division head Rosidin and Irvan's brother-in-law Tubagus Cepy Sethiady as suspects.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned West Java regional secretary Iwa Karniwa as a witness in an alleged bribe…
The Supreme Court (MA) spokesperson Suhadi has said the MA leadership could suspend South Jakarta District Court judges and clerks…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Bekasi Regency Legislative Council Speaker Jejen Sayuti as a witness in a…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) nabbed a number of South Jakarta Court District officials in a sting operation last ni…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The National Campaign team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) believes that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
National Mandate Party (PAN) secretary general Eddy Soeparno has said the politicial party will take strict action against its mem…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that the number of targeted beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program may reach 1…
The National Mandate Party (PAN) has urged disgraced House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan to resign from his p…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in Cianjur regency in West Java province on Wednesday, D…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former West Java deputy governor Deddy Mizwar as a witness in an alleged …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla attended the Human Rights Day celebration at the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) head off…
Bogor Mayor Bima Arya has reiterated that he will stay neutral in the highly-contested 2019 presidential election.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned South Jakarta District Court public relations head A Guntur as a witness …