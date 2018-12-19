Madura Clerics Support Jokowi-Ma'ruf Pair

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of Islamic clerics during a campaign event in Madura island on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.



On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.

"Our president has constructed a lot of infrastuctures. He has constructed thousands of bridges," activist Yenny Wahid said."Qowwiyyun (Arabic for strength) is very important. Madura is strong," she said.With a population of around four million, Madura is a large island off the northeastern coast of Java. Divided into four regencies, the region is administered as part of the East Java province.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)