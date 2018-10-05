En
   05 Oktober 2018 11:48 WIB
Kalla Arrives in Palu, Visits Wirabuana Hospital
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo:Medcom/Dheri)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.

At the beginning of his visit, he traveled to Wirabuana hospital in East Palu district. He met with victims of earthquake and tsunami who are treated in the hospital.

Later today, he will inspect other affected areas throughout the city. He will check Pantoloa Port that were damaged by the earthquake and tsunami. 

On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.

According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Sigi and Donggala.

This is Kalla's first visit to Central Sulawesi province after the disaster. (Metro TV)


(WAH)

