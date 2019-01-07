KPK to Issue Third Summons for Aher

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is still trying to probe former West Java governor Ahmad "Aher" Heryawan as a witness in a bribery case related to the permit for the Meikarta property project.



"We will send the third summons," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Monday, January 7, 2019.

In mid-December, the PKS politician refused to answer the first KPK summons. Today, the 52-year-old man ignored KPK summons for the second time.KPK arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The agency also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates during the sting operation.According to reports, Billy promised to give Rp13 billion to the Bekasi regency leader. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration was asked to support the high-profile property project.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier questioned a number of Lippo group executives including Lippo Group CEO James Riady, PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk president director Ketut Budi Wijaya and former PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk Toto Bartholomeus. It also probed a number of local officials including former West Java deputy governor Deddy Mizwar, West Java regional secretary Iwa Karniwa and Bekasi deputy Regent Eka Supria Atmaja.(WAH)