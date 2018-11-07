Anies Supports Proposal to Extend Phase II of Jakarta MRT

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has supported the proposal to extend the route of the second phase of Jakarta mass rapid transit project.



According to the initial plan, the second phase will connect Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and Kampung Bandan. If the new proposal is approved, it will start in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and end in Ancol.

"It is still being discussed by the central government and Japan," Anies told reporters on Wednesday.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a MRT station in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia area. He also took a test ride to Lebak Bulus area.The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. He was welcomed by the management of PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta."The noise is very low," Jokowi said.(WAH)