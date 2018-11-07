Anies Supports Proposal to Extend Phase II of Jakarta MRT

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has supported the proposal to extend the route of the second phase of Jakarta mass rapid transit project.
According to the initial plan, the second phase will connect Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and Kampung Bandan. If the new proposal is approved, it will start in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and end in Ancol.
The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has received plane debris and passengers' belongings from the downed Lion …
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the Boeing Company later this week.
The joint search and rescue team have prepared a crane barge to lift the wreckgae of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the s…
The search and rescue team have retrieved a black box from Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea this week.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo tried a Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS (Gesits) scooter at the Presidential Palace Compl…
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin believes that the Crescent Star Party (PBB) could join President Joko "Jokowi&quo…
At least five people were killed after a flash flood in Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said the first phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be operational by Ma…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed that Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra will serve as …
The National Campaign Team of Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin spokesperson Arya Sinulingga has confirmed that Crescent Star Party chai…
Gerindra Party's Jakarta Regional Executive Board head Muhammad Taufik has agreed to nominate a PKS politician for the vacant …
Friday's flash flood damaged as many as 1,400 homes in the city of Padang, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Monday…
National Mandate Party (PAN) has picked a candidate to replace the disgraced House of Representatives deputy speaker Taufik Kurnia…