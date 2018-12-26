En
Govt to Stabilize Rice Prices

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    26 Desember 2018 20:28 WIB
Govt to Complete Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in 2019
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has stated that the construction of Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams in Bogor regency could be fully completed by the end of 2019.

"We will prepare the land. We then will start the construction," Public Works and Public Housing Ministry's director general of water resources Hari Suprayogi told reporters on Wednesday.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the two dam projects earlier today. He was accompanied by local leaders and a number of government officials.

"In the upstream area, we are building Sukamahi and Ciawi dams. In the downstream area, we are building Ciliwung-East Flood Canal Shortcut and other infrastructures," President Jokowi told reporters after the trip.

The Ciliwung river spans around 119 kilometers. It crosses Bogor and Depok before finally flowing into the the Java Sea through Jakarta Bay. 

President Jokowi belives better infrastuctures could reduce flooding in Jakarta. He is optimitic that the dam projects could make significant improvement.



(WAH)

