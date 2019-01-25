Jokowi Ready for Second Presidential Debate: Cak Imin

Jakarta: National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin "Cak Imin" Iskandar strongly believes that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will perfom well in the second presidential debate.



The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta.

The second debate will take place at Sultan Hotel in Central Jakarta on February 17. The two presidential candidates will discuss about infrastructure, energy, agriculture, natural resources and environemnt."Good infrastucture is needed to strengthen our nation and its people. It can be used to develop other sectors," Cak Imin told reporters on Friday, January 25, 2019.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)