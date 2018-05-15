Police Shoot Dead Suspected Terrorist in Shootout

Surabaya: A suspected terrorist was killed during a shootout with a special police squad in Tandes, Surabaya, East Java on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.



"We shot dead one suspected terrorist during the shootout. He is a 39-year-old man," East Java Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera.

"We will release the detailed information tomorrow. The operation is still on going," he added.On Sunday, a family of six carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.A day later, a family of five carried similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.ISIS has claimed repsonsibility for the fatal attacks.(WAH)