Lombok Quakes Have Killed 515 People in Past Two Months: BNPB

Jakarta: At least 515 people have died from recent earthquakes which rocked Lombok island and its nearby regions in the past two months.



"513 people are from West Nusa Tenggara province. The remaining two people are from Denpasar City," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"7.145 people suffered injuries. 431,416 people left their homes," the BNPB official added.Lombok island was struck by multiple earthquakes on Sunday. The epicenters of the earthquakes were located near East Lombok regency.The holiday island was hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake on August 5. the epicenter of the earthquake was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The island was hit by magnitude 6.4 earhquake on July 29. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 47 km northeast of Mataram city.(WAH)