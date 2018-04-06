En
Rendy Renuki H    •    06 April 2018 16:42 WIB
sport (en)
En National (En)
Asian Games Venues Fully Completed by June: Minister
Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex (Photo:AFP/Adek Berry)

Jakarta: Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi is confident all 2018 Asian Games venues will be ready this June.

"It is on the track. There is no problem," said the PKB politician at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex on Friday.

"The remaining three percent of the works will be completed soon. All venues will be completed by June," he added.

The 2018 Asian Games will take place from August 18-September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang. The multi-sport event will use total 80 venues for competitions and training.

Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Sports complex will host athletics, aquatics, voleyball, basketball, 3 on 3 basketball, baseball, softball, field hockey, rugby sevens, badminton, squash and archery.

Palembang's Jakabaring Sports complex will host women's football, beach volleyball, sepak takraw, tennis, canoeing, rowing, roller sports, sports climbing, bowling and shooting.




(WAH)

