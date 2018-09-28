Jokowi Meets Forest Farmer Groups

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Forest Farmer Groups Festival in Dlingo pine forest in Yogyakarta on Friday.



The festival was attended by forest farmer groups from various regions. The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Foresty and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Yogykarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X.

"Don't stop your efforts. I will continue to monitor these activities," Jokowi said.In the past four years, the government has prepared measures to support forest farmer groups. In addition to that, the PDI Perjuangan politician has urged all stakeholders to improve the livelihoods of forest farmers."Many communities still live in poverty. We must resolve this issue," Jokowi added.(WAH)