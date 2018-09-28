En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Meets Forest Farmer Groups

Ahmad Mustaqim    •    28 September 2018 15:46 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Meets Forest Farmer Groups
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Ahmad Mustaqim)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Forest Farmer Groups Festival in Dlingo pine forest in Yogyakarta on Friday.

The festival was attended by forest farmer groups from various regions. The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Foresty and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Yogykarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X.

Baca juga
"Don't stop your efforts. I will continue to monitor these activities," Jokowi said.

In the past four years, the government has prepared measures to support forest farmer groups. In addition to that, the PDI Perjuangan politician has urged all stakeholders to improve the livelihoods of forest farmers.

"Many communities still live in poverty. We must resolve this issue," Jokowi added. 



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0380 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv