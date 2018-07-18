Police to Monitor Forest Fire Hotspots ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.



"The president has given intsructions to police and military officials," said National Police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National Police head office, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

"We understand that bad weather could harm athletes and flights," the National Police official added.According to him, the government has high-technology equipments to map hotspots. It also has designed fire bikes to eradicate hotspots.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)