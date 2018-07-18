Police to Monitor Forest Fire Hotspots ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
"The president has given intsructions to police and military officials," said National Police spokesperson Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National Police head office, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
The State Administrative Court (PTUN) has rejected Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia's (HTI) lawsuit to challenge the Law and Human Righ…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police offices to prevent any security risks ahead of the…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gato…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PL…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.
Indonesia is committed to improve its bilateral relationship with Micronesia. It is planning to appoint a honorary consul for the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo May announce his vice presidential pick in the last days of presidential candidate regist…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subi…