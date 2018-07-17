En
Jokowi Urges Babinsa to Maintain Neutrality

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    17 Juli 2018 14:57 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Urges Babinsa to Maintain Neutrality
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged village non-commissioned military officers (Babinsa) to support the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.

"All Babinsa officers must maintain neutraility. That is the law," said Jokowi in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

"Integrity is priceless. All of you must maintain your professionalism," Jokowi said in front of hundreds of Babinsa officers.

In the pas few months, the former Jakarta  governor has repeatedly urged military and police officials to stay away from politics. The media-savvy politican has also intructed law enforcement agencies to prevent political conflicts.

"We need to observe, monitor and understand any political tensions. Military and police officials should stay away from politics," said Jokowi at the Presidential Palace, Gambir, Jakarta on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

"Retired officials could enter politics but active officials should stay away from politics," Jokowi added.


(WAH)

