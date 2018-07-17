Jokowi Urges Babinsa to Maintain Neutrality

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged village non-commissioned military officers (Babinsa) to support the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.
"All Babinsa officers must maintain neutraility. That is the law," said Jokowi in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bog…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wedne…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has frozen the bank accounts of nonactive Aceh governor Irwandi Yusuf and Bener Meriah…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to receive the representatives of 15 political parties in the last day of the legi…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto met with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj on Monday. The main opposition le…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will meet with Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) later this week, …
PKS is still studying a number of issues before officially supporting Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 preside…
The National Police has prepared stricter measures to eradicate networks of terrorist cells.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to support the head of agreement (HoA) for the divestment of 51 perc…
Police have arrested around 200 suspected terrorists in the aftermath of suicide bombing attacks in the city of Surabaya.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday visited NasDem Party's State Defense Academy (ABN). He is scheduled to give a public lect…