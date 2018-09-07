Jokowi Meets Gus Dur's Family

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid in Ciganjur, South Jakarta on Friday.



"This is my fourth visit here," the former Jakarta governor said.

Colloquially known as Gus Dur, Wahid served as the fourth president from 1999 to 2001. He passed away at the age of 69 in December 2009.A grandson of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) founder, he was an influential cleric and politician in Indonesia. he was also one of the leading figures during Reformation era."I want to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Gus Dur," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.