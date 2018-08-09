Sandiaga Has Requested Non-Bankruptcy Confirmation Letter: Central Jakarta Court

Jakarta: Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno has filed a request to acquire a non-bankruptcy confirmation letter. The document is one of the requirements to be a presidential or vice presidential candidate.
"Sandiaga filed the request yesterday," Central Jakarta District Court spokesperson Jamaludin Samosir told reporters on Thursday.
