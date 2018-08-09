Sandiaga Has Requested Non-Bankruptcy Confirmation Letter: Central Jakarta Court

Jakarta: Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno has filed a request to acquire a non-bankruptcy confirmation letter. The document is one of the requirements to be a presidential or vice presidential candidate.



"Sandiaga filed the request yesterday," Central Jakarta District Court spokesperson Jamaludin Samosir told reporters on Thursday.

"We will check the database," the spokesperson added.Prabowo reportedly has picked the Jakarta vice governor as his vice presidential candidate. The key opposition politician has informed the decision to his coalition parties.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)