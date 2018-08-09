Another Powerful Earthquake Hits Lombok

Jakarta: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 12.25 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, August 9. 2018.



With a depth of 12 km, the epicenter was located 6 km northwest of North Lombok refency. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

"We had another earthquake. It was very powerful," Mer-C volunteer Arief Rachman told Metro TV by phone.On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook Lombok island and nearby regions. The disaster killed at least 131 people and injured hundreds.On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit East Lombok regency in West Nusa Tenggara province. The disaster killed at least 20 people and injured around 400 others.(WAH)