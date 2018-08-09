Another Powerful Earthquake Hits Lombok

Jakarta: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 12.25 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, August 9. 2018.
With a depth of 12 km, the epicenter was located 6 km northwest of North Lombok refency. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.
The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah has urged the government to declare a national disaster after Sunday's&nb…
The National District Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Lombok residents currently need reliable supplies of clean water.
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
