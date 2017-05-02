Jokowi Celebrates National Education Day, Invites Activists

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Literacy activists were invited to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
"We are very honored with the meeting," the Community Reading Corner Forum chairman Firman Hadiansyah said.
"Our works are appreciated by the government," he added.
The National Education Day is celebrated on May 2. It is the birthday of national education figure Ki Hajar Dewantara.
"Our children do not only need access to education services," President Joko Widodo stated.
"Our children also need access to good books," the former Jakarta governor continued.
(WAH)
