Masela Block will Increase Added Value for Indonesia

Jakarta: The "master plan" for the development of the Masela Block, especially the upstream, downstream, and regional development plans, will increase the added value for Indonesia, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan stated.



Speaking at his office on Monday night, Panjaitan noted that the "master plan" for the development of industries from upstream to downstream until the area to be completed is in line with the government's aspirations to ensure that the benefits of oil and gas resources are fully reaped by the community.



"We have, so far, been speaking about gas exports, and now, we want to build a petrochemical industry," the minister remarked.



Panjaitan emphasized that if a downstream industry, such as petrochemicals, could be built in the Masela Block area, then Indonesia could source raw materials for several industries, so the need to import will not arise again.



The Masela Block, located in the Maluku region, is also believed to have abundant marine resources, with potential to be developed.



"We can also develop a village or fish industry center there, as electricity and gas is available," he pointed out.



The government, through coordination with the Coordinating Ministry for the Maritime Affairs, continues to work on the completion of the "master plan" for the development of the Masela Block, especially the upstream, downstream, and regional industrial development plans.



Deputy for Infrastructure Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs Ridwan Djamaludin stated on Monday that the government is preparing several derivatives of Government Regulation that are expected to serve as a reference in investment in the Masela Block.



"Hence, it will be integrated between the oil and gas industry and downstream industry," he noted.



Masela Block is included in the 37 National Strategic Projects as stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 58 of 2017.



In the process of preparing the main plan, Djamaludin remarked that technical processes, such as engineering design, are being carried out. A downstream industry scheme is also being prepared by the Ministry of Industry for the petrochemical and fertilizer industries.



Djamaludin explained that the "master plan" of development includes the aspect of strengthening the participation of local communities in managing the oil and gas block. (Antara)

