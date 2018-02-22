Citarum Revitalization Will Take 7 Years: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed the Citarum River revitalization project will take at least seven years to complete.



"First, we will address the upstream region. Next, we will address the middle region. Lastly, we will address the downstream region. In the end, we will establish an integrated system," said the PDIP politician in Bandung, West Java on Thursday, February 22, 2018.



The former Jakarta governor will coordinate with local officials to formulate effective strategies. He will instruct state-owned companies to support revitalizaton efforts.



"All ministries will be involved. Police and military offices will be important. We will work together. We will revitalize the river," the media-savvy politician added.



The former furniture salesman visited Tarumajaya village in Bandung regency this morning. He planted trees on the banks of Citarum river during the visit.



Citarum is the longest and largest river in Western Java. It is an important river for West Java province and Jakarta metropolitan area.

(WAH)