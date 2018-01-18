West Java Proposes Tourism Zones in Cikidang, Pangandaran

Bandung: The West Java provincial administation has proposed Cikidang and Pangandaran to become the next tourism special economic zones.
"The move will significantly trigger economic activities. It will also increase regional revenues," West Java Governor Achmad Heryawan said.
"The decision can be offically implemented in mid-2017. It will be fully in line with our blueprint," he added.
A tourism zone is aimed to improve tourism business activities. It is expected to support the organization of entertainment and recreation, meetings, exhibitions and related activities
"West Java attracted 58 million domestic tourists last year. It needs these kind of programs for the future," he explained.
(WAH)
