Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

New Jakarta Deputy Governor Should Understand Budget Management: PDIP

Nur Azizah    •    21 November 2018 18:53 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
New Jakarta Deputy Governor Should Understand Budget Management: PDIP
Jakarta Legislative Council Speaker Prasetio Edi Marsudi (Photo:Medcom.id/Dheri)

Jakarta: Jakarta legislative Council Speaker Prasetio Edi Marsudi has stated that the new Jakarta deputy governor should be able to manage the Jakarta regional budget.

"He should understand Jakarta," the PDI Perjuangan politician told reporters on Wednesday.

Previous Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno resigned from his position in August. He was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election

Gerindra Party has agreed to nominate a PKS politician for the vacant seat. The party is currently preparing a fit and proper test for the candidate.

Gerindra Party and PKS has established a politicial alliance since the 2014 presidential election. The two parties endorsed the Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno pair in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.


(WAH)

