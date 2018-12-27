BMKG Urged to Deploy Landslide Detector Near Anak Krakatau

Jakarta: The Geology Agency has advised the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to place a landslide detector near Anak Krakatu volcano.



"Panjang island is the most suitable location. It is the nearest island," Geology Agency secretary Antonious Ratdomoputro told reporters on Thursday.

Last Saturday night, high waves smashed coastal areas around the Sunda strait. According to authorities, the waves followed the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano."430 people were killed, 1,495 were injured, 159 were missing and 21,991 were forced to flee their homes," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a press conference yesterday.The alerst status of Anak Krakatau volcano has been upgraded to the second-highest level. The public has been instructed to stay 500 m or 1 km from the coast.Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language.(WAH)