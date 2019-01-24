Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Reaches 30

Jakarta: The death toll from recent floods and landslides in some regions in South Sulawesi province has reached 30 people, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Thursday.



"30 people were dead, 25 were missing, 47 were injured," BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Besides that, around 3,321 people were forced to flee their homes. In the meantime, at least 2,694 homes, nine bridges, two markets, 6 worship places and 13 schools were damaged by the floods and landslides.BNPB and other related agencies have deployed their personnel to help residents in affected areas. Local officials also have advised the public to stay vigilant.According to authorities, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February. As the result, heavy rainfall may trigger various hydro-meteorological disasters."I will go to South Sulawesi this afternoon," BNPB chairman Doni Monardo told reporters earlier today.(WAH)