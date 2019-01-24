En
Burger

Most Popular

Ahok Released from Prison

Ahok Released from Prison

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

BNPB Head to Visit South Sulawesi

BNPB Head to Visit South Sulawesi

Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Reaches 30

Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Reaches 30

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Reaches 30

   •    24 Januari 2019 17:46 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Reaches 30
the peak of rainy season will occur from January until February.

Jakarta: The death toll from recent floods and landslides in some regions in South Sulawesi province has reached 30 people, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Thursday.

"30 people were dead, 25 were missing, 47 were injured," BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Baca juga
Besides that, around 3,321 people were forced to flee their homes. In the meantime, at least 2,694 homes, nine bridges, two markets, 6 worship places and 13 schools were damaged by the floods and landslides.

BNPB and other related agencies have deployed their personnel to help residents in affected areas. Local officials also have advised the public to stay vigilant.

According to authorities, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February. As the result, heavy rainfall may trigger various hydro-meteorological disasters.

"I will go to South Sulawesi this afternoon," BNPB chairman Doni Monardo told reporters earlier today.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 4.0923 seconds [23]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv