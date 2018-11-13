En
OJK Chairman Questioned by KPK

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    13 November 2018 15:53 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
OJK Chairman Questioned by KPK
OJK chairman Wimboh Santoso (Photo: Medcom.id/Juven)

Jakarta: The Financial Services Authority (OJK) Wimboh Santoso has been questioned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as a witness in a high-profile graft case related to the 2008 Century Bank bailout which reportedly caused around Rp7 trillion in state losses.

"I can tell you the detail," Wimboh told reporters on Tuesday.

Wimboh served as Bank Indonesia (BI) banking management director in 2010. He then led BI's Representative Office of New York in 2012.

In 2008, BI provided a bailout package to Bank Century amid the global financial crisis. Many disagreed the bank was on the brink of collapse at the time.

In 2014, former BI deputy governor Budi Mulya was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. He was found guilty of enriching himself and other people.

Earlier this year, KPK has been ordered to continue its investigation into the graft case. The high-profile case has been in limbo in the past few years.


(WAH)

