Chances of Finding Survivors are Slim: Basarnas

Jakarta: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has admitted the chances of finding survivors are slim after Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang early today.



"I predict there are no survivors based on body parts found so far," Basarnas operation director Brigadier General Bambang Suryo Aji said.

said the company in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Authorities have found human remains from the crash site. They have transported at least six bags of body parts to Kramat Jati Police hospital.The airplane departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP."Boeing stands ready to provide technical assistance to the accident investigation. In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about aviation accident investigations must be directed to the Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC),"(WAH)