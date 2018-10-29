Lion Air JT610 Requested Return to Base before Losing Contact: Official

Jakarta: The Lion Air JT610 flight requested a return to base before it lost contact with air traffic control, according to a Transportation Ministry official.
"The airplane requested a return to base before it disappeared from radar," the Air Transportation Directorate General spokesperson Sindu Rahayu said in a written statement.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday. Â…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono is confident that the Serpong-Kunciran toll road project could be oper…
State railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is ready to launch the Prabu Jaya train that will connnect Kertapati and Prabumul…
I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
The National Search and Resuce Agency (Basarnas) has confirmed that airplane debris was found in Karawang Bay
Â
The Lion Air JT610 traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang has crashed into the sea, the National SAR Agency (Basarnas) said Mond…
Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi led the beach cleaning action at Kuta …
The chief of the Jokowi-Ma`ruf Amin national campaign team, Jusuf Kalla, called on the team members here on Saturday to not be ove…
The Women`s Crisis Center (WCC) of Palembang in South Sumatra has urged parents in the province to improve supervision of their da…
President Joko Widodo opened here on Friday that smart ideas will need smart and swift execution in a bid to win the competition. …
The Our Ocean Conference (OOC) 2018 prioritizes maritime cooperation in six areas.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) supports the spirit of changing the world of medicine in Indonesia to meet the needs of …
For the first time the government has brought a touch of modernity to border areas mainly in Kalimantan and Papua.