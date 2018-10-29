En
Lion Air JT610 Has Crashed: Basarnas

Plane Debris Found in Karawang Bay

Lion Air JT610 Requested Return to Base before Losing Contact: Official

Githa Farahdina    •    29 Oktober 2018 12:28 WIB
Lion Air JT610 Requested Return to Base before Losing Contact: Official
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Lion Air JT610 flight requested a return to base before it lost contact with air traffic control, according to a Transportation Ministry official.

"The airplane requested a return to base before it disappeared from radar," the Air Transportation Directorate General spokesperson Sindu Rahayu said in a written statement.

The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) confirmed that the airplane crashed in Tanjung Karawang waters. The agency said it was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. 

"The location has been confirmed. The debris has been found," Basarnas chief Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Syaugi told reporters.

The passenger plane departed from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang at 06:20 AM. It lost contact around 13 minutes after taking off.

"It lost contact after taking off. It disappeared from the radar," Airnav spokesperson Yohannes Sirait told Metro TV.

The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August of this year.


(WAH)

