25 Regional Leaders in North Sumatra Will Support Jokowi: PDI Perjuangan

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan Djarot Saiful Hidayat on Tuesday said 25 regional leaders in North Sumatra will support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's re-election bid.
"25 from 33 regional leaders," the former Jakarta governor told reporters this afternoon.
The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair J…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to provide the latest population data.
Former President Abdurrahman Wahid's wife Sinta Nuriyah Wahid has urged all politicians to maintain peace and stability ahead …
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with the families of former President Abdurachman Wahid (Gus Dur) at their home in…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday praised his cabinet members for delivering successful Asian Games, Asian Para …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged local governments to develop public facilties that are disabled friendly. …
The House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has clarified that a shooting incident at Gerindra Party Lawmaker Wenny Waro…
Palestinian Foreign Minister Sayed al-Maliki paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palac…
A shooting incident reportedly occurred at the office of Gerindra Party Lawmaker Wenny Warouw at the Parliament Building Complex i…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 65th anniversary of the Indonesian Christian University (UKI) in East Jakart…
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X during his campaign tour in Yogyakarta on Monday.…
The National Armed Forces (TNI) has deployed its personnel to support relief efforts in the earthquake-devastated Sumenep regency.
The government has decided to extend the search period in quake-hit Central Sulawesi province for two weeks.