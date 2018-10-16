25 Regional Leaders in North Sumatra Will Support Jokowi: PDI Perjuangan

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan Djarot Saiful Hidayat on Tuesday said 25 regional leaders in North Sumatra will support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's re-election bid.



"25 from 33 regional leaders," the former Jakarta governor told reporters this afternoon.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Jokowi picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The General Elections Commission (KPU) has started the campaign period on September 23. The incumbent has received endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, Nasdem Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PPP, PKPI, PSI and Perindo Party."We will wait for their declaration," Djarot added.(WAH)