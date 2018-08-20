At Least 10 Dead After Multiple Quakes in Lombok

Jakarta: At least 10 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island of Lombok throughout Sunday.



"Four people are from East Lombok, Five are from Great Sumbawa and one is from West Sumbawa," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Monday.

Lombok island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at around 11.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lombok."We are committed to intensify relief efforts in the island. We continue to repair damaged houses in the region," the BNPB official added.On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake killed at least 460 people in the holiday island. On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds.(WAH)