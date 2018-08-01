Govt Holds Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independence Day

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday held a Dhikr event to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day.



In his welcoming remark, Jokowi reminded Indonesian people to maintain their diversity. In addition to that, He encouraged all groups to avoid social conflicts.

"Let's appreciate this blessing. We often forget to appreciate our independence," said the PDI Perjuangan politician."Our biggest asset is our unity, harmony and fraternity. Other important assets are our abundant natural resources," he added.The annual event was staged at the front yard of the Freedom Palace. It was attended by thousands of participants.(WAH)