Govt Holds Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independence Day

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday held a Dhikr event to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day.
In his welcoming remark, Jokowi reminded Indonesian people to maintain their diversity. In addition to that, He encouraged all groups to avoid social conflicts.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) Tow…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has once again encouraged regional leaders to eradicate overlapped regulations.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited recently-renovated Kranggan traditional market in Gowongan, Jetis, Yogyakarta on …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java …
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
PDI Perjuangan fully supports a proposed meeting between President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Gerindra Party chairman …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has detected at least seven ex-corruption convicts who registered as House of Representativ…
PKS politician Suhud Aliyuddin has claimed that his party could stay neutral in the upcoming presidential election.
PKS politician Suhud Alyudin on Wednesday reiterated that his party will not join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's c…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's daughter Kahiyang Ayu gave birth to a baby girl this morning. She is the second gra…
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected 202 ex-corruption convicts who registered for upcoming regional council ele…
The President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition has started to formulate its campaign platform ahead of the 2019 pres…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday met with PKS and PAN leaders to discuss the recent political developments.
The joint search and rescue (SAR) team have evacuated all hikers who are trapped at the Mount Rinjani National Park.