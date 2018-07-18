Jokowi Gathers Cabinet Members at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.



"We will hold a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 budget year," said Jokowi at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The cabinet meeting was attended by all ministers and high-ranking officials. The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Vice President Jusuf Kalla.According to the state budget draft, the economic growth target is 5.2-5.6 percent. On the other hand, the inflation target is 2.5-4.5 percent.Besides that, the poverty rate target is 8.5-9.5 percent and the unemployment rate target is 4.8-5.2 percent.(WAH)