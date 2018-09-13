En
SBY to Support Prabowo's Presidential Campaign

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    13 September 2018 11:46 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
SBY to Support Prabowo's Presidential Campaign
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto (right) and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto has claimed that Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) will support his presidential campaign.

"When I was in the military academy, he was my mentor," said Prabowo at SBY's home on Wednesday evening.

"We are not only party leaders. We are also military academy alumni," Prabowo added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

"Mas AHY (Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono) will join the advisory council of my campaign team," Prabowo added.



(WAH)

