Jokowi Welcomes Chinese Premier in Bogor

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday morning.



Jokowi and Li planted a champor tree at the backyard of the Bogor Palace. The They then led a bilateral meeting inside the Bogor Palace.

"China is one of our strategic partners especially in economic, trade and invesment sectors," Jokowi said.The bilateral meeting highlighted Chinese-sponsored infrastructure projects accross Indonesia. It focused on the ongoing Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail project in western Java."I highly appreciate the warm welcome from the Indonesian government." Li said.The Chinese leader will also visit the ASEAN Secretariat head office during his visit. He will join the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-China strategic partnership.(WAH)