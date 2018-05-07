En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Welcomes Chinese Premier in Bogor

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    07 Mei 2018 13:51 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Welcomes Chinese Premier in Bogor
President Joko Widodo (right) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (Photo:Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday morning.

Jokowi and Li planted a champor tree at the backyard of the Bogor Palace. The They then led a bilateral meeting inside the Bogor Palace.

Baca juga
"China is one of our strategic partners especially in economic, trade and invesment sectors,"  Jokowi said.

The bilateral meeting highlighted Chinese-sponsored infrastructure projects accross Indonesia. It focused on the ongoing Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail project in western Java. 

"I highly appreciate the warm welcome from the Indonesian government." Li said.

The Chinese leader will also visit the ASEAN Secretariat head office during his visit. He will  join the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-China strategic partnership.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 1.4538 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv