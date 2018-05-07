Jokowi Welcomes Chinese Premier in Bogor

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday morning.
Jokowi and Li planted a champor tree at the backyard of the Bogor Palace. The They then led a bilateral meeting inside the Bogor Palace.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged local Muslim fashion designers to conquer international markets.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Pre…
President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.
Presidential Special Envoy on Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Din Syamsuddin has annnounced the Wasatiyyah Summit will …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed national and local officials to implement the online single submission sys…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday…
Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is to open an Islamic conference at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on May 1, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 20…
Tak seperti saat berusia 20an, metabolisme orang usia 30an mulai melambat sehingga membuat tubuh tid…
Kolesterol tinggi sering dikaitkan dengan risiko penyakit berbahaya, seperti jantung dan stroke.
The State Administrative Court (PTUN) has rejected Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia's (HTI) lawsuit to challenge the Law and Human Righ…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged law enforcement agencies to eradicate drug-related crimes.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police offices to prevent any security risks ahead of the…
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged State Logistics Agency (Bulog) President Director Budi "Buwas" Waseso…
Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Pala…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is confident all Asian Games venues can be completed on scehedule.
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.